A man is wanted in connection with items stolen from a hotel room.

Twenty-six-year-old Nicholas Smith checked-in at the Ingleside Motel on Sunday night.

Monday morning, he missed check-out. And when the owner checked the room, everything was gone, Smith, the television, the microwave, the bed sheets, even the light bulbs.



Athens police are looking for him, and a female visitor driving a stolen silver Buick.



Smith has a violent criminal past. If you know where he can be found, call 911.