Congratulations and thank you to our friends at Brainerd Baptist School.

Last month they delivered 4,450 pounds of food, making up almost four thousand meals to our Share Your Christmas food drive. Tuesday, representatives of the Chattanooga Area Food Bank joined David Carroll in presenting a beautiful trophy, designed and created by Mr. Trophy in red Bank.

Students in every grade participated in the food drive, with a lot of help from teachers, staff members and parents. We can always count on Brainerd Baptist School, home of the Bobcats!