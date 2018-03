One of Chattanooga's so-called "Worst of the Worst" has pleaded guilty in federal court.



Twenty-year-old Guy Wilkerson Jr. pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of conspiracy to distribute crack cocaine. He faces a maximum 20-year sentence.



Wilkerson is one of 32 men charged in a federal drug round up back in November. According to our partners at the Times Free Press, trial dates have been set for 19 of the other defendants.



Officials say more arrests could be made in connection with the investigation.