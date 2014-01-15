Cameron Baltimore wins Ross Rogers 2013 Taxidermy Juvenile Deer Contest

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - Ross Rogers Taxidermy and Deer Processing held its Second Annual Juvenile Deer Contest this past weekend. Winners of this contest were determined by the heaviest weighing deer harvested during the 2013 TWRA two day weekend hunt that ended the 2013 deer season.

Ross Rogers said "I plan to make this an annual event even bigger next year, holding two deer contests each year. The next contest will be the first juvenile hunt of 2014. I am all for promoting young hunters and family outings like a father and son hunt, I want to make this event bigger and better each year".

Juvenile hunts consist of Youths 6-16 years of age only. Each young sportsman must be accompanied by a non-hunting adult, 21 years of age or older, who must remain in a position to take immediate control of the hunting device and who must also comply with fluorescent orange regulations, as specified for legal hunters. Youths 10 years of age or older must meet Hunter Education requirements. Multiple youths may be accompanied by a single non-hunting adult.

Cameron Baltimore took first place honors with a nice 101 lb. buck and received $100.00 first place prize.

Second place went to Bailey Coyner with a nice 92 lb. doe. Bailey also won $50.00 in a cash drawing.

Third place went to William Trew with an 86 lb. doe. William also won 50.00 in a cash drawing.

Fourth place went to Austin Stansifer with a 74 lb. doe.

Fifth place went to Chase Hawes with a 58 lb. doe.

Special thanks to Ross Rogers Taxidermy and Deer Processing for hosting this juvenile deer contest for the young hunters in our surrounding area.

