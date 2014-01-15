Local renters still dealing with busted pipe mess

A week has passed since frozen pipes busted open, flooding dozens of apartments at one Chattanooga apartment complex. Many residents are still dealing with the aftermath and are not pleased with the conditions they're left to live in.



Frustrations are mounting among residents at Courts at Waterford off Shallowford Road. Management told us last week, that they'd relocate affected residents to other units. We checked back in. Some had moved, while others are left to live in the mess, unsure of when it will get better.



A deep freeze turned to quick thawing as temperatures warmed last week, causing pipes to burst all over Courts at Waterford.



"The water just kept coming from the kitchen, to the dining room, to the living room, to the entry way and out the front door," resident Catherine Billington said.



It damaged at least 54 units, despite signs urging residents to take precautions.



"Panic. I couldn't believe what I saw. It was like, all I could say was 'Oh my God' every room I went to," resident Natalie Summers said.



And a week later they're still a mess. The Gerlachs reacted quicker than most, putting furniture on blocks and sucking out water.



"As of this morning he's gotten sixty gallons of water," Donna Gerlach said.



Workers have since removed the padding underneath the sopping carpet, but it still hasn't dried out in the Gerlach's unit. They are still staying there, but several are displaced.



"Most certainly can't cook or stay overnight or do any of these things," Billington said.



Billington is taking care of her sick son. She says aside from the unpleasant flooring issues, the strong odors are too much to bear.



"The mold and mildew chemical that they've sprayed is the worst thing of all," she said.



She's been staying the night with friends, because she can't afford a motel.



"Really it's not my fault so I'm not sure why they don't take care of it," Billington said.



The memphis-based management company emailed Channel 3 the following statement: "As a result of the subfreezing temperatures, and despite multiple preventive efforts taken by us and most of our residents, Courts at Waterford and many of its residents are suffering multiple plumbing leaks. We are working to identify all leaks and promptly repair them so we can proceed with structural drying and repairs to ensuing damage. Our local team and our vendors are working methodically and diligently to make sure all of the affected residents taken care of in this critical time."