TN bill seeks to ban federal health care law

NASHVILLE, TN (AP) - State Republicans have filed legislation to resist implementation of President Barack Obama's health care law in Tennessee.

Sen. Mae Beavers of Mt. Juliet and Rep. Mark Pody of Lebanon held a news conference on Wednesday to announce the measure that seeks to prohibit any cooperation by the state or its agencies in implementing or administering the federal law.

That means the bill would ban new health insurance exchanges established under the law.

So far, more than 36,000 Tennesseans have signed up for coverage under the exchanges.

Sponsors say they haven't talked to the governor's administration about the proposal or officials with TennCare, the state's Medicaid program that provides health care for 1.2 million Tennesseans.

Representatives with the administration and TennCare did not immediately respond to emails from The Associated Press.

