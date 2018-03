Last week's disastrous chemical spill in Charleston, W.V., that left 300,000 residents without water should be a wake-up call for Chattanooga and the rest of the state, clean water advocates say.

On Thursday, an aged storage tank containing MCHM, a compound used to clean soil and minerals off mined coal, leaked 7,500 gallons of the chemical into West Virginia's Elk River near Charleston. From there, it entered the drinking water systems of nine counties and hospitalized numerous residents as a result. Lacking means to immediately remove the pollutant, government officials in West Virginia could only tell residents not to use the water.

Reports show the storage tank had not been inspected in decades.

