Jail recordings, phone texts emerge as evidence in case of murdered grandparents

CLEVELAND, Tenn. – In the second day of the double-homicide trial of Aaron Dean Lawson, prosecutors played for jurors a tape recording of a telephone call between Lawson and his father, Dean, from the Bradley County Jail.

On the recording, the younger Lawson questioned his father about what the elder Lawson and the defendant's mother said to police in the time that followed the April 19, 2011, shooting deaths of his then-11-year-old daughter's grandparents, Eddie and Debbie Phillips, at their home near Charleston, Tenn.

Aaron Lawson, who is being tried on two counts of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, complained on the jail phone to his father about what he and other family members had said to police that he called lies, in some cases, and said were "damaging" to him. Aaron Lawson had just met with the public defender's investigator about the discovery evidence police investigators had collected in the case.

Read more from our partners at the Times Free Press.

