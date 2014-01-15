Deal proposes $42B budget, more education funding - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Deal proposes $42B budget, more education funding

By RAY HENRY
Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) - A $42.3 billion budget plan from Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal would increase spending on education as the economy slowly recovers from a deep recession.

The Republican governor released his spending plan Wednesday.

The budget plan totals $42.3 billion when including funding coming from the state and federal governments. Deal has proposed spending about $20.8 billion in state funds that come largely from personal income and sales tax collections.

Lawmakers in the General Assembly will start reviewing the budget and ultimately decide whether to approve it.

Deal said his budget plan includes an additional $547 million for primary and secondary public schools in the state. He said the money will help local school systems increase the number of school days, reduce teacher furloughs and increase teacher salaries.

