Hero teacher who talked down New Mexico school shooter credited with saving lives

By Erin McClam and Alastair Jamieson, NBC News
With
a sawed-off shotgun pointed straight at him, a New Mexico social
studies teacher calmly talked a 12-year-old student into putting down
his weapon — and stopped the country's latest school shooting from being
something much worse.
Two students were shot, an 11-year-old boy
hit in the face and a 13-year-old girl hit in the shoulder. The teacher,
John Masterson, was being praised as a hero for ending the crisis
Tuesday before others were shot.
"He is an amazing man," said Gov.
Susana Martinez, who met with the teacher. "He stood there and allowed
the gun to be pointed right at him so there would be no more young kids
hurt."
The suspected shooter, whose name has not been released, was in
police custody early Wednesday. State police said the boy came to
Berrendo Middle School on Tuesday morning with a 20-gauge, sawed-off
shotgun hidden in a bag.
Authorities said he opened fire just after 8 a.m. in the gym, where about 500 students had gathered before class.
"I just saw blood everywhere," Essance Sosa, 12, told The Associated Press. "Everyone started screaming and running."
The
two victims taken to a local hospital, then flown by helicopter to a
better-equipped facility in Lubbock, Texas. The boy was taken to surgery
twice and was listed in critical coundition. The girl was stable.
The boy's name was not released. The girl was identified by the governor as Kendal Sanders.
"I am asking that all New Mexicans keep these children in your prayers," Martinez told reporters.
According to an account given by the governor, Masterson, the
teacher, was facing away from the shooter, and the shooter away from
him, when the first shot was fired. The teacher thought it was a
firecracker, she said.
The teacher wheeled around and saw the
young man fire more shots before pointing the gun at Masterson, she
said. The teacher talked to him and urged him to put the gun down.
The
shooter put the gun down and raised his hands, and the teacher put him
up against a wall, the governor said. Just then, an off-duty police
officer arrived — he was dropping his own son off at the school — and
they contained the student.
The teacher and the off-duty officer, Lt. Gary Smith, drew praise from authorities for their bravery.
"It's
one thing for an armed state police officer to enter a school and do
his or her job," said Pete Kassetas, the state police chief. "It's
another thing for a teacher or staff member to intervene."
Masterson,
the social studies teacher, has taught at Berrendo for 10 years. The
superintendent told NBC News on Wednesday that Masterson has been
instructed not to speak to reporters. The school district and
prosecutors are also declining media requests, citing the investigating.
The teacher did speak briefly with The Albuquerque Journal newspaper newspaper on Tuesday night.
"It was a harrowing experience," he said. "All I can say was the staff there did a great job."
Investigators
searched the boy's home, but police had yet to release a motive.
Kassetas said there was "preliminary information" that some students had
been warned by the shooter, but he said police had not substantiated
that.
Robert Gorence, a prominent Albuquerque lawyer, said he was
representing the suspect, a seventh-grader who he said had been
transferred to a psychiatric hospital in Albuquerque after a judge's
order.
Gorence said the boy's family would issue a statement Wednesday.
Authorities
also praised the students in the gym for making a calm, orderly exit.
Officials credited previous school-shooting drills there for preparing
teachers and students.
It was the second shooting at an American
middle school in three months. In Nevada in October, a mathematics
teacher was shot to death while trying to shield students from a
12-year-old boy who opened fire.
Two boys were wounded in that attack before the shooter took his own life.
n New Mexico on Tuesday night , an crowd of about 1,500 attended a
prayer vigil at the Roswell Convention Center, where pastors spoke of
healing and urged people to pray for the suspected shooter.
The
governor said she had spoken to two students who were in the gym, and
when she asked one of them how he was feeling, he told her, "I'm just
trying to hold it in."
"He says, ‘I just don't want to let it out
because then it won't stop,'" she said. "These are kids that need the
help. They need someone to lean on. And make sure that they're getting
this out so it just doesn't eat them up."