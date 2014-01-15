LaFayette, Ga., 'girlfriend hunter' goes back to jail

On the day he accidentally shot his significant other, investigators say, Matthew Tyler Webb smoked methamphetamine.

Webb, 23, of LaFayette, Ga., sat on the roof with Audrey Mayo on the evening of Nov. 21 when he thought he saw deer across the street. Grabbing a rifle, he decided to hunt. Mayo followed Webb to the other side of Hillsdale Road.

But Webb believed the movement and noise behind him was an animal, and he fired a bullet through Mayo's right leg. She survived, though her boyfriend's shot damaged some of her nerves and veins.

