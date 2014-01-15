Rain and snow mix possible in north Georgia - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Rain and snow mix possible in north Georgia

ATLANTA (AP) - Forecasters are warning that a mix of rain and snow could fall across parts of north Georgia.

The National Weather Service says up to 1 inch of snow could fall in higher elevations through Wednesday.

Though snowfall is expected to be light, forecasters said the winter weather could lead to hazardous driving conditions across the state's mountain region.

The weather service issued winter weather advisories for the area, which includes 15 counties and cities such as Blairsville, Calhoun, Cleveland, Dalton, Dahlonega and Dawsonville.

