Atlanta airport plan for free Wi-Fi moves ahead

ATLANTA (AP) - Atlanta airport officials plan to seek approval for improvements that would pave the way for free Wi-Fi for travelers.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports (http://bit.ly/1gJDiTY) that Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport plans to seek approval for a wireless Internet infrastructure upgrade contract.

The Atlanta City Council could approve the contract later this month. Reese McCranie said that if that happens, the free Wi-Fi could be ready to launch by the end of March.

Authorities say the airport could be able to support as many as 15,000 Wi-Fi users at once when the system is up and running. Currently only 4,000 can get on the paid Wi-Fi system. Hartsfield-Jackson, the world's busiest airport, serves as many as 250,000 passengers a day.

Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.