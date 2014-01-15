Deal to propose increase in education spending

By CHRISTINA A. CASSIDY

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) - Gov. Nathan Deal is set to propose a nearly $547 million increase in state education funding when he submits his budget proposal to state lawmakers.

That's according to Deal's spokesman Brian Robinson. Deal is set outline his priorities and release key budget details during his annual State of the State address later Wednesday.

A large increase in education funding was expected amid growing state revenues and concerns that more than half of Georgia's school districts were not meeting a state minimum of 180 school days due to budget cuts.

In a morning speech, Deal said he would be adding $12 million to the budget to boost "life flights" in southwest Georgia for those seriously injured in road crashes. Deal's State of the State address is set for 11 a.m. at the Capitol. Later in the day, he will appear before a legislative committee to propose his budget.

