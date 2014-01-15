TN legislature loads up on gun proposals

At the outset of the 2014 legislative session, state Sen. Stacey Campfield, R-Knoxville, has filed a bill allowing handgun carry permit holders to take their weapons into city and county parks despite local ordinances prohibiting the weapons.



Rep. Judd Matheny, R-Tullahoma, would go beyond that with a new bill declaring that cities and counties cannot enact any ordinances whatsoever dealing with firearms or ammunition.



Sen. Mae Beavers, R-Mount Juliet, proposes to expand the Tennessee Firearms Freedom Act, enacted in 2010, to prohibit enforcement of federal gun laws in Tennessee.



Those are among several bills dealing with guns filed by legislators since the 2013 session adjourned and with the 2014 session just one day old. More can be expected, the Tennessee Firearms Association said in a news release Tuesday.



