Accident snarls US-27 traffic

A multiple-vehicle accident has created headaches for morning commuters on Tennessee State Route 29 (US 27) and Signal Mountain Road.

As many as eight cars may be involved in the accident, on southbound SR-29, which has blocked the left lanes and is complicated by the nearby construction.

TDOT estimates the accident will be cleared by 8:10am.

