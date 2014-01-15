A morning flurry, then cold and breezy - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

A morning flurry, then cold and breezy

By David Karnes, Meteorologist
Good Wednesday.  Okay kids, stop looking out the window.  You are going to school. 

While I can't rule out a flurry or two, I don't expect any accumulation today.  Temps this morning are in the mid to upper 30s.  The only exception to that could be the Blue Ridge where temps this morning are in the upper 20s.  Some light accumulation is possible there.

As we move through the day, skies will clear a bit, and we will be cool and blustery this afternoon with highs in the low 40s and winds from the NW at 10-15 mph.

Tonight, the cold air continues to filter in.  Lows will drop into the low to mid 20s.

Thursday should be cool and dry, but another front will move in Thursday night.  That will bring another chance for light rain showers Thursday night changing into light snow showers Friday morning.  Another blast of cool air will settle in Friday afternoon and last through the weekend.

Download the WRCB weather app for the latest.  David Karnes

WEDNESDAY:

8am... Mostly Cloudy / Flurries, 38

Noon... Partly Cloudy, 40

3pm... Partly Cloudy, 43

6pm... Partly Cloudy, 39

9pm... Mostly Clear, 32

