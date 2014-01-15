First of 32 men charged in federal crack case pleads guilty - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

First of 32 men charged in federal crack case pleads guilty

CHATTANOOGA, TN (Times Free Press) -

On Tuesday, the first of 32 men charged in a federal drug conspiracy and dubbed the "worst of the worst" following a November news conference pleaded guilty in federal court.

He won't be alone for long.

Today the second guilty plea is scheduled, with six more defendants having filed paperwork in recent weeks to do the same.

Federal judges have set trial dates for 19 of the men. The earliest is scheduled for Jan. 31. There are indications that more people may be arrested and added to the federal cases, the investigation of which began in 2009.

Read more from our news partner the Times Free Press.

