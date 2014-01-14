Funds allocated for police chief search

City officials have decided to spend 30-thousand dollars in the search for a new police chief.

The funding was approved Tuesday night at the council meeting.



Chattanooga's Chief of Staff tells Channel-3 they're considering a number of candidates both locally and nationally.



Officials say they're working to make sure they find the right fit for the city, with the right

experience.



Travis McDonough, Chief of Staff, "who buys into the Chattanooga violence reduction initiative. People who've been successful in their previous jobs and embrace the Mayor's vision for a safer Chattanooga."



Stay with Channel-3 as the search for the new police chief continues.