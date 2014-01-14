Homeless Coalition receives emergency funds from City Council - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Homeless Coalition receives emergency funds from City Council

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

The Community Kitchen will open its doors to anyone seeking warmth for the next sixty days.

City Council approved the funding for the cold weather shelter, giving the Homeless Coalition the 50-thousand dollars they requested.  Though, they failed to request funding on time.

Stephen Wright with the Coalition tells Channel 3, they're already working on next year's budget.

