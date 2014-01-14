Settlement reached between City of Chattanooga, and Emmer and Cooley

Chattanooga officials announced Tuesday night, a settlement has been reached involving two Chattanooga police officers fired for beating a federal inmate and neither officer will return to work.

"With these payments all lawsuits including filed against Chattanooga in Federal Court.... And we will receive the resignation of Mr. Emmer & Mr. Cooley." said City Attorney Wade Hinton Tuesday night at City Council.

City Council voted to approve a settlement amount of $15,000 to each former officer Sean Emmer and Adam Cooley as well as any pending payments the city owes the former officers.



Emmer and Cooley were accused of using excessive force and fired in November 2012.



Negotiations have taken place since early December at the same time the city reached a settlement with Adam Tatum. He is the inmate who suffered two broken legs in the beating and had sued the city for $50 million. On Dec. 9, Tatum agreed to drop his federal lawsuit in exchange for $125,000.



But in late December, Chairman Yusuf Hakeem said negotiations were likely off the table because the officers' attorneys asked for too much.