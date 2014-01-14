Suspect wanted for auto burglary charges captured - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

CLEVELAND, TN (WRCB) -

A suspect wanted by Cleveland Police has been arrested. 


Todd Steven Osterman had several active warrants for burglary of auto and theft over 1-thousand dollars.

After several months on the run, Osterman was taken into custody Monday near Stuart Road.

He is being housed in the Bradley County Jail.




