UPDATE: LaFayette High School teacher arrested

CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA (WRCB) -

A North Georgia teacher faces charges of third degree cruelty to children and battery under the Family Violence Act.

Bandy is charged with assaulting his ex-wife in front of their two children.

Thirty-nine-year-old Jeremy Clements Bandy was arrested Monday and booked in the Chattooga County Jail.

Bandy is an academic support teacher at LaFayette High School.

 

