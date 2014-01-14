McMinn Co. man fatally shot by nephew

McMinn Co Sheriff Joe Guy reported today that Bobby Ghorley, 49, of Walker St in Athens has died from a gunshot wound inflicted by his nephew, William Goins, 27, at Goins' residence on County Road 213.

According to Sheriff Guy, just before 2PM today Sgt. Danny Jones had responded to the same residence and had spoken with William Goins about his on-going dispute with his cousin, Tabitha Ghorley, who also lived in the location. Tabitha Ghorley was not present at that time.

"About 15 minutes after Sgt. Jones left the location, Tabitha Goins arrived with her father, Bobby Ghorley," said Sheriff Guy. "At some point, according to witnesses present, Bobby Ghorley and William's father, Billy Goins of County Road 351 became involved in a physical altercation, and then William drew a small-caliber handgun and shot his uncle Bobby Ghorley."

Sgt Jones, along with AMR EMS units, arrived within minutes. William Goins surrendered to Sgt. Jones without incident. Bobby Ghorely was dead at the scene.

Lt. Eric Allman and Chief Deputy Matt Blair, along with Detectives Greg Earps, Tim Carver, and Gary Miller investigated the incident.

Sheriff Guy added that William Goins was charged with 2nd Degree Murder and was booked into the McMinn Co Justice Center. No bond was set at press time. He will face arraignment in Criminal Court.