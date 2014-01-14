$75 million in claims filed after arctic weather - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

$75 million in claims filed after arctic weather

ATLANTA (AP) - State officials say Georgians filed claims for an estimated $75 million in insured losses after temperatures in the region dropped well below freezing.

Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner Ralph Hudgens said in a statement Tuesday that the figure could rise as additional claims are filed. Hudgens says damage to property after last week's sub-freezing temperatures was particularly extensive in northern Georgia.

Hudgens is reminding Georgians to call his office's Consumer Services Division at 404-656-2070 if they have questions about a claim, or are having difficulties reaching their insurance company. Consumers calling from outside metro Atlanta may reach the division at 1-800-656-2298.

Hudgens says phone lines are open between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

