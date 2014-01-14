Catherine Neely retires as East Ridge High School volleyball coach after 50 years

One of Chattanooga's coaching icons has decided to hang up her whistle.



Catherine Neely, who has coached at East Ridge High School for 50 years, announced she is stepping down as the school's volleyball coach. Neely will continue working as the school's athletic director.



"It's the hardest decision I've ever had to make," Neely said. "But it's just time.



"Not many people get to do something they love, and at the same place, for 50 years, so I feel blessed."



Read more from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.