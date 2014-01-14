UPDATE: Man taken into custody firing shots near school

A high-speed chase near Hamilton County High School (most recently known as the Adult High School) ended peacefully Tuesday afternoon when the suspect was taken into custody by deputies with the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office. The school is the site of the former Harrison Bay Vocational School.



The incident ended on Hunter Road around 1:30 p.m. Earlier the male suspect, now identified as Joshua Ladner, 18, allegedly fired a weapon into the woods near the school.



Hamilton County High School Principal Gary Kuehn says administrators were made aware of a commotion, possibly a gun being fired in the parking lot, about 20 minutes after students returned from lunch. "We immediately put the school into lock down. I called 911 to let police know we were in a lock down situation," Kuehn says.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said they received the initial call about 12:45pm of possible shots fired outside the school. "The suspect was an ex boyfriend of one of our students," says Kuehn.



No injuries were reported, and the Sheriff's Office says all students have been accounted for. High school senior Tony Ledford tells Channel 3 Ladner's ex girlfriend warned school administrators of a possible threat to students Tuesday morning. He says the two broke up the night before.

Ladner is charged with reckless endangerment and having a weapon on school property.

