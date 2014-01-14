Catoosa Co. Deputies seize drugs during routine traffic stop

On Monday, Catoosa County Sheriff's Office deputies conducted a traffic stop on Alabama Highway.



During the traffic stop, deputies searched the vehicle and found approximately 3 ounces of Methamphetamine "ICE", 8 ounces of marijuana, various prescription pills, multiple tools for the consumption and distribution of narcotics and $600.00 in cash.



The narcotics were found packaged for resale. The total "street" value of the narcotics is approximately $10,000.



Sara Jane Butcher, 35 and Brian Leon Hampton, 36, both of Summerville, GA and Nancy Jill Wood, 31 and Christopher David Wood, 30 both of Melo, GA were all charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana with the intent to distribute, Possession of Marijuana over 1 ounce and Possession of tools for the commission of a crime.



Sara Butcher was also charged with Possession of Schedule II and Schedule IV narcotics and Crossing the guard line with contraband without consent.

