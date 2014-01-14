Cold front headed our way

Another cold front is heading our way. This one is a bit colder than the one last night. Clouds will be increasing tonight and southwest winds will shift to west and then northwest. A few light rain showers will change over to snow showers later tonight. Some of the snow amounts in the higher elevations will be up to a dusting. There is an outside chance for a half inch in the highest elevations, more than likely near interstate 40.

The Smokies will also have a chance for some light accumulation, most of it north of our viewing area. Highs for Wednesday will be much cooler in the low 40's. Wednesday night will be cold with lows near 23 in the cities and in the teens elsewhere.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and cool again. On Friday we may see some more flurries with highs this time only in the mid to upper 30's and lows in the teens everywhere.

This weekend will remain cool with a flurry possible north of Chattanooga Saturday night. But most of the day Saturday will be partly cloudy. More sunshine is expected for Sunday with highs near 48. Next Monday will be sunny with highs in the low 50's. And next Tuesday we should see more clouds with highs in the 50's and a small chance for a few showers.

Download the WRCB weather app for the latest. Paul Barys

For Wednesday:

8am...Flurries, 34

Noon... Partly Sunny, 41

5pm...Mostly Sunny, 43