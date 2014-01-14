EPB warns of new telephone scam - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

EPB warns of new telephone scam

Chattanooga's EPB is alerting customers of a new utility scam that uses false Caller ID information.

According to an EPB news release, EPB imposters have called business customers from phones that appear on Caller ID as 648-1372 EPB.

Customers are then told their service will be disconnected if they don't make immediate payment for a past due account.

They are instructed to buy a reloadable debit card like MoneyPak to make payment by calling an "800" number.

EPB reminds us that while they do make past-due reminder calls to customers, EPB never instructs customers to make immediate payments with pre-paid debit cards.

EPB asks that customers receiving these fraudulent calls to please call (423) 648-1372 to report the time and date of the call to help EPB locate the source of the scam.

