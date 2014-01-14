SRAM road bike hydraulic brake recall

Bicycle component manufacturer SRAM has issued a recall notice for their RED 22 and S-700 Hydraulic Road Brakes, as outlined by the Consumer Product Safety Commission.



The brakes, usually outfitted on high-end road bikes, are hydraulic-actuated, much like a car or motorcycle.



SRAM's website says that the brakes' master cylinder seals failed to hold pressure resulting in abrupt loss of brake power, and an inability to stop the bike.



Because of that, SRAM requests that anyone who has a bike equipped with SRAM Hydraulic Disc or Hydraulic Rim Brakes stop using the bike immediately.

All products shipped to date, and currently in the market or in inventory will be recalled.



Approximately 19,000 brake systems have been shipped.



READ MORE | SRAM's Recall notice