Three employees fired in Fort Oglethorpe 'coup' get jobs back - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Working Together For You

Three employees fired in Fort Oglethorpe 'coup' get jobs back

Posted: Updated:

F. Scott Fitzgerald said there are no second acts in American lives.

Fort Oglethorpe may prove him wrong.

The three city employees who left on March 22 in what's been described as a "coup" got their jobs back Monday night -- thanks to a new City Council that met for the first time.

Read more from our partners at the Times Free Press.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.