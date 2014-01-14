Family of unarmed North Carolina man killed by police files wrongful-death suit

By Gabe Gutierrez and Erin McClam, NBC News
CHARLOTTE,
N.C. — The family of an unarmed North Carolina man killed by 10 police
bullets after he crashed his car and staggered to a nearby house for
help has filed a wrongful-death lawsuit.
The family of Jonathon
Ferrell said autopsy results, showing a downward trajectory by most of
the bullets, suggest that Ferrell was either on his knees or already on
the ground when Officer Randall Kerrick fired most of his shots.
They say Ferrell never posed a threat to Kerrick or the two officers who showed up with him after a woman called 911.
"This
was a murderer who was acting while on duty. Taxpayers were paying him,
and he murdered someone," Christopher Chestnut, a lawyer for the
family, told NBC News. "We all deserve answers. The department needs
answers."
The suit, filed Monday in North Carolina Superior Court, names the
officer, the city, the county and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief
Rodney Monroe as defendants.
It seeks monetary damages, but
Chestnut said another goal was to use subpoena power to force police to
turn over records that have been withheld from the family. That includes
police dash-cam video of the Sept. 14 confrontation, which has not been
made public.
Ferrell, who was 24, played football for Florida A&M University,
had recently moved to Charlotte and was engaged. His family has said he
worked two jobs to put himself through school.
"If he met you only
once, you would love him forever," said his mother, Georgia. "He was a
friend to everyone. I don't care who you were. He didn't care about
color, creed. He didn't care if you had a bad attitude — he'd love you
anyway."
According to his family, Ferrell had dropped off a coworker and was driving home at
about 2 a.m. when he veered off the road and crashed his car so badly
that he had to kick out the rear window to escape. The lawsuit says he
walked a half-mile up a hill, toward the nearest houses, to seek help,
and knocked on a door.
The woman inside, alone in the home with an
infant, answered the door, thinking it was her husband coming home late
from work. She saw Ferrell, quickly shut the door, called 911 and
frantically reported, "There's a guy breaking in my front door."
Three
officers went to the house. What happened next is not clear. Police
have said that Ferrell ran toward the officers. One fired a Taser, but
it failed to connect. Kerrick fired 12 bullets and hit Ferrell with 10
of them.
Within a day of the shooting, Charlotte police said they
believed it had been excessive and charged Kerrick with voluntary
manslaughter. State prosecutors are handling the case, as is customary
when police are charged. The case goes to a grand jury later this
month.
Kerrick, 28, who joined the Charlotte force in 2011, is on
unpaid leave. One of his lawyers, Michael Greene, declined comment on
the wrongful-death suit. He also declined an interview on the criminal
case against Kerrick, though he has said that the officer's actions were
justified.
"We remain committed to our client and his rights and
to procedural due process," Greene said in a statement emailed to NBC
News. "As such, we will try the case in a court of law."
he police department and the city declined comment. County officials could not immediately be reached.
Toxicology
reports showed that Ferrell had alcohol in his system, but that his
blood-alcohol level was below the legal limit for driving.
During
the confrontation, the suit says, Ferrell never behaved in a way that
met the Charlotte police standard of "aggravated active aggression"
required to justify the use of force. The suit accuses the officer of a
series of mistakes before he fired.
Those missteps include failing
to identify himself to Ferrell, approaching "using stealth and
surprise" with his gun drawn and failing to see that Ferrell was "in the
process of complying with his commands."
The suit details the 10 shots that hit Ferrell — eight to the chest,
one to the left arm and one to the abdomen — and describes Ferrell's
being handcuffed as he lay mortally wounded on the ground. Chestnut said
likened the treatment to "when you go hunting for game."
Ferrell's relatives and his fiancée, Caché Heidel, said they have forgiven the officer.
"It's something else that God has put us through and will make us stronger," said Willie Ferrell, Jonathon's brother.
But they said the pace of the investigation has been agonizing.
Georgia
Ferrell said she hopes the civil suit might push the criminal case
forward. In an interview with NBC News on Monday, she clutched a Winnie
the Pooh toy that she said her son treasured all his life, and she
talked about what she missed.
"Just to hear his voice," she said.
"When he would see me, he would embrace me so tight. So much love that I
would have to say, ‘Jon, let go.'"