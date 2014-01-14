Signal Mountain votes to fire City Manager Chris Dorsey

Working Together For You

Eight months after unanimously selecting Chris Dorsey as town manager, the Signal Mountain Town Council fired him Monday night.

In what Councilman Dick Gee called "nothing more than a smear campaign" the five-person Town Council voted 3-2 to terminate Dorsey for failing to meet the expectations of his job.

Councilwoman Annette Allen motioned for Dorsey's termination, Vice Mayor Susan Robertson seconded it and Signal Mountain Mayor Bill Lusk provided the necessary third vote to oust Dorsey, who left his seat next to Robertson immediately after the vote.

