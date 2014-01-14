Woman pleads guilty in Chattanooga to online prostitution scheme

Working Together for You

A 30-year-old Georgia woman pleaded guilty here in federal court Monday that she brokered prostitution deals using a website that advertised in multiple states.

Tatianna "Toni" Valencia Wallace pleaded guilty to a single count of transporting for prostitution after she admitted that she had arranged and paid for an area woman to travel to Salt Lake City, Utah, to prostitute herself.

She has a sentencing hearing scheduled for April 14. The maximum sentence she faces is 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. There is no minimum sentence.

The investigation began on Sept. 27, 2013, when Chattanooga Police Detective Zach Fuller arrested a woman at a Sheraton hotel in Chattanooga. During an undercover operation, the woman had agreed to perform sexual acts for $160.

