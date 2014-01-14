GA lawmakers to revive effort to expand gun rights

By CHRISTINA A. CASSIDY

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) - Georgia lawmakers will be reviving an effort to expand gun rights, but will be starting over with new legislation and weighing the possibility of giving college presidents and religious leaders the option of whether to allow guns on public campuses and in places of worship.

That's according to key lawmakers, including Senate Majority Whip Cecil Staton and Rep. John Meadows who were part of a conference committee last session negotiating a deal on various gun bills.

Both said Monday that no action would be taken on the conference committee bill and Meadows is working on new legislation. Staton says one idea under consideration would allow public college and university presidents and religious leaders to decide whether to allow guns.

That's something House Speaker David Ralston says he's open to considering.

