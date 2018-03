ATLANTA (AP) - Forecasters say a wintry mix of precipitation is possible across parts of North Georgia.

The National Weather Service says temperatures are expected to dip into the 30s Tuesday night after a cold front passes.

Forecasters say the precipitation should begin as rain late Tuesday night but change to a mix of rain and freezing rain or snow, then mostly snow toward Wednesday morning.

Little snow accumulation is expected, with up to an inch possible across higher elevations in the north Georgia mountains.

The weather service said in its hazardous weather outlook that precipitation in Georgia should be generally north of Interstate 20 but some precipitation is also possible across the southern Atlanta suburbs.

