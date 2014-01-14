36K in Tenn. enroll through insurance marketplace

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - More than 36,000 Tennesseans have signed up for coverage under the new health insurance exchange established under President Barack Obama's law.

According to nationwide statistics released Monday, more than 2 million people had enrolled through the end of the year.

Of those who have signed up in Tennessee, three out of four also qualified for financial subsidies. And two out of three enrollees selected the mid-level "silver" plan.

Adults from ages 55-64 made up 35 percent of the total, while young adults between 18 and 34 made up just 24 percent. Independent experts say that total needs to be closer to 40 percent to control costs.

About 133,000 Tennesseans had completed applications through December, and 110,000 were found to be eligible to buy obtain policies through the marketplace.

