HCA to purchase Grandview Medical Center

HCA announced Tuesday plans to buy Grandview Medical Center from Capella Healthcare.



The hospital will become part of the Parkridge Health System in HCA's TriStar Division, increasing the Parkridge system to five hospitals.



Grandview is a 70-bed hospital in Jasper, Tennessee that serves five counties in Georgia, Alabama and Tennessee.



"The addition of Grandview Medical Center will enhance our ability to serve the Chattanooga market and deliver the highest quality patient care possible close to where people live and work," said Steve Corbeil, President of HCA's TriStar Division. "We look forward to welcoming Grandview to TriStar and Parkridge Health System."



"During the coming years, to best serve their communities, hospitals must improve quality while lowering costs," says Mark Medley, President of Hospital Operations for Capella Healthcare. "Closer collaboration with the region's leading health system will help facilitate the achievement of these goals for Grandview and people throughout the Sequatchie Valley."

Terms of the agreement were not disclosed. The deal is expected to be complete in 2014.