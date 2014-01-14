Students evacuated at Chickamauga Elementary after pepper spray released at school

Working Together for You

Chickamauga Elementary School had its day disrupted Monday when two high school students sprayed pepper spray in the area, Chickamauga Schools Superintendent Melody Day has reported in a letter to parents.

She wrote that an odor was coming from the copier room and some teachers and students experienced coughing.

A maintenance technician was dispatched to the school and the students were evacuated to the gym as a safety measure, Day said.

But she said in her letter it was determined that two high school students had sprayed their pepper spray containers to check them.

