Students evacuated at Chickamauga Elementary after pepper spray released at school

CHICKAMAUGA, GA (Times Free Press) -

Chickamauga Elementary School had its day disrupted Monday when two high school students sprayed pepper spray in the area, Chickamauga Schools Superintendent Melody Day has reported in a letter to parents.

She wrote that an odor was coming from the copier room and some teachers and students experienced coughing.

A maintenance technician was dispatched to the school and the students were evacuated to the gym as a safety measure, Day said.

But she said in her letter it was determined that two high school students had sprayed their pepper spray containers to check them.

