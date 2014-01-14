Former Hamilton County Sheriff's deputy in court

A former Hamilton County Sheriff's deputy arrested last week is in court today, facing charges of charges of Aggravated Rape and Official Misconduct.

Former deputy 33-year-old Willie Greer was arrested after an investigation into a complaint.

The complaint stated that Greer pulled over a driver (female) allegedly speeding on Birchwood Pike, then made the driver perform a sexual act.

The subsequent investigation led to the termination of Greer.

Channel 3 Eyewitness News Reporter Sara Sidery is in court today, following the hearing and tweeting.

Tweets below are in chronological order.

Continued until Feb.11. Greer ordered no contact with victim.

Greer was out on $50,000 bond. Here in court now. Seated in first seat of front row.

In court for former Hamilton Co. Deputy Willie Greer's first court appearance. Charged with aggravated rape & official misconduct.