Tennessee named top spot for retirees

The Tennessee River and the Tennessee Aquarium, two landmarks in downtown Chattanooga. Photo by Angel Lewis/Times Free Press The Tennessee River and the Tennessee Aquarium, two landmarks in downtown Chattanooga. Photo by Angel Lewis/Times Free Press
A recent story on the Wall Street Journal's Market Watch website names Tennessee as a hotspot for those wanting to retire in a "similarly temperate climate and natural beauty, with the Appalachian Mountains in the east."

Chattanooga ranks high on the list, as does Maryville, Springfield and Johnson City.

The story notes the high crime rates in some areas of the city, but also touted are the downtown area's walkability.

The attributes that residents enjoy almost daily, such as bike rentals and the downtown electric shuttle mean lower costs for retirees.

Chattanooga's art scene receives a nod in the report as well, specifically the Hunter Museum and the surround Bluff View Art District.

The state's air quality is noted as being below average by the Environmental Protection Agency, but the state's water quality is better than the national average.

But overall, the state is given high marks for the friendly Southern charm, natural beauty and history.

Chattanooga by the numbers

  • Population: 167,674
  • Median home cost: $116,300
  • Cost of living: 8.5% lower than average
  • Unemployment: 7.4%

