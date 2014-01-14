Shocked by this month's high electric bill? Wait till February

Rose White has lived in her Fairington Circle home for nearly three years, but she never received a $500 EPB bill until this month.



"I was in shock," said the single mom of five. "I showed my son, and he said, 'Oh, my God,' and started turning off everything."



White is among several Chattanoogans complaining about high electric bills for December.



But those bills are just a sign of things to come because they don't reflect the early January deep freeze that saw record cold as temperatures dipped into the single digits.



