Juggling act: Why are women still trying to do it all?

By Elizabeth Chuck, Staff Writer, NBC News
Carrin
Jade is a lawyer, a yoga teacher, a freelance writer and — in her spare
time — a mother to two young children. Her life is a dizzying stream of
activity, made busier by the fact that she and her husband have chosen
to raise their kids without the help of a nanny or full-time babysitter –
just the occasional assistance of family members.
"I've always
been wired to do too much," said Jade, who is in her thirties and lives
in New York City. "My brother is not quite the same way; I can't just
say it was the way I was raised."
Her husband, also a lawyer, isn't wired that way, either, but Jade
says he helps out wherever he can. Jade's days are long: She and her
husband trade off working from home to watch their four-year-old and
two-year-old; at night, they eat dinner after the kids have gone to
sleep, then Jade stays up to plan family activities or make grocery
lists.
"There are days when I've barely slept when I'm wondering
how I'm going to get through it," she said. "Sometimes I have more peace
about it, and other times, I feel like I'm on the verge of a
breakdown."
But Jade says she can't imagine living any other way.
She's
not alone. Despite decades of strides in the professional world, women
still take on more than their share of work around the home and lag
behind men when it comes to taking free time for themselves, experts
say.
According to a U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics survey from
June, 82 percent of women spent time doing housework, cooking or other
household management on an average day, versus just 65 percent of men –
and women spend longer per day doing these chores.
Total
workload breakdown – time spent on housework, childcare, running errands
and paid work – varies by spouses' employment status, said Sara Raley,
an associate professor of sociology at McDaniel College in Maryland. "If
you look at women who work part-time who are married to men who work
full-time, then the workloads are about even," she said. But in families
with working mothers of young children and families with no children,
women do more overall work than men.
Even female breadwinners on
average do more housework and childcare than their husbands, studies
have found. (Stay-at-home dads are an exception.)
With this week's release of the Shriver Report,
a document looking at women's lives in post-recession America, NBC News
asked social science experts why so many women take on so much.
Taking on 'invisible' chores
One
culprit? Deep-rooted cultural assumptions about women's position in and
outside the home, says Debora Spar, president of Barnard College.
"We've
had centuries of expectations of women's roles, and they're all around
child-rearing, home-keeping and husband maintenance," said Spar, author
of "Wonder Women: Sex, Power, and the Quest for Perfection." "We added
to those expectations the opportunities for women to enter the
workforce, but we never really, societally, rejiggered what women were
supposed to do at home."
Even young women assume that they'll bear
the burden of domestic chores in marriage, said Janelle Fetterolf, a
graduate student pursuing her Ph.D. in psychology at Rutgers.
In a
2011 study of more than 100 undergraduate females, women said they
expected to do 60 percent of housework when they got married, Fetterolf
found. "Regardless of how much they thought they would be working and
their educational attainment, they always expected to do more housework
and childcare than their spouse," she said. Men were more likely than
women to say men should be providing financially and that women should
be taking care of the housework and childcare.
Among married
couples, women often take on even more than they realize. On top
of basic chores such as cooking and cleaning, "there are other things
that women are doing that are almost invisible to them," said Pamela
Smock, a sociology professor at the University of Michigan. "That
includes kin work, which means who sends out holiday cards, who has to
get on the phone with the in-laws to make arrangements for
Thanksgiving."
In some cases, domestic inequality may stem from
some women not feeling justified in delegating chores. "They don't feel
entitled to assert that the spouse engage in a 50-50 marriage," said
Laurie Rudman, a professor of psychology at Rutgers University who has
done studies on gender equality.
Letting go of perfect
Some women may not delegate to their male partners because they feel
they are better at many chores – but even women who ask for assistance
may not get it. "We got some signal that the guys are just slacking off.
They'll say they want to do something, and then they don't follow
through," Rudman said. "Many men are certainly stepping up to do more,
but it's often not in their realm of expectations for themselves."
And
when men do help out with certain tasks, said Smock, they often choose
chores with a "leisure component" — such as yard work or changing the
oil in the car – that have a more flexible timetable than making dinner
or putting a young child to bed each night.
Compounding the
pressure to take on domestic duties, workplace prejudices still exist
that make women more likely to push themselves on the job, too. "There's
a lot of evidence that indicates that women are promoted on the basis
of performance, and men on the basis of expectations," Spar said. "If
women are only going to get promoted once they've actually performed
very, very well, it means they can't cut corners at work."
Women
tend to be perfectionists, she added, but should start taking a cue from
men: It's time to dial down the self-inflicted pressure to juggle all
of life's balls in the air.
"Women are racing all the time to try
to have a perfect house and perfect kids and be a perfect cook," she
said. "Men, somehow, for whatever reason, seem to be better able to pick
and choose, to focus on things they like and that are important to
them, and let the other things go."
To lessen the domestic load, Smock, the sociology professor, recommends women talk with husbands about the delegation of duties if they want to cut back.
"They're
going to have to somehow get their husbands to do more," she said.
"Come at the conversation with this kind of information. Don't come at
it in anger. Talk about what they need to do as partners for the
long-term."