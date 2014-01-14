Prosecutor censured by Tenn. high court

ATHENS, Tenn. (AP) - A prosecutor in the 10th Judicial district has been censured by the Tennessee Supreme Court.

The Daily Post-Athenian reports (http://bit.ly/JW0C67) Assistant District Attorney General Paul Rush was punished for soliciting a statement from a witness that had been prohibited by a court order. The breach came during a first-degree murder trial in Bradley County in 2012. That case ultimately ended in a mistrial.

Rush also failed to report the misconduct, as ordered by the trial court.

The Board of Professional Responsibility found Rush guilty in Sept. 2012 and forwarded its findings to the Tennessee Supreme Court, which ordered the censure.

Rush also must pay legal costs and expenses totaling nearly $2,500.

A public censure is a rebuke and warning, but it does not affect the lawyer's ability to practice law.

Information from: The Daily Post-Athenian, http://dpa.xtn.net

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.