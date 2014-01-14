Clearing and mild today

Good Tuesday. It should be a beautiful day. Skies are going to clear through the day with highs reaching the mid to upper 50s this afternoon.

Another front will move through tonight. It will bring clouds and a few sprinkles late tonight that could transition into a few flurries overnight into Wednesday morning. We could get some light accumulations in the mountains as temps drop into the upper 20s and low 30s tonight.

Wednesday will be blustery in the wake of the front. The high Wednesday afternoon will only reach about 40 degrees with winds from the northwest at 10-15 mph.

A few light flurries are possible Wednesday afternoon, but nothing that will stick or cause problems.

Thursday will be cold as well, starting out with a low in the 20s. The high will rebound to 45 degrees with mostly sunny skies.

Yet another front will move in Thursday night. It will bring a few sprinkles Thursday night that could change over into light flurries Friday morning. Another shot of cold air will move in for Friday. Highs will stay in the upper 30s.

For the weekend, look for lots of sunshine. Highs will be in the 40s, and lows in the 20s.

David Karnes

TUESDAY:

8am... Partly Cloudy, 45

Noon... Sunny, 52

3pm... Sunny, 57

6pm... Clear, 51

9pm... Clouds/Sprinkles, 47

