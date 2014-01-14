Hays State inmate gets out of prison, goes back to jail - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Working Together for You

Hays State inmate gets out of prison, goes back to jail

Posted: Updated:
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA (Times Free Press) -

Go to prison. Fight an officer. Get out of prison. Meet a deputy. Go back to jail.

Do not pass go.

According to the Georgia Department of Corrections, that's how 21-year-old Glenn McDowell plays the game. After a three-year stint at Hays State Prison in Trion, McDowell was set for release Saturday.

But on the other side, a Chattooga County Sheriff's Office deputy waited to greet him with a pair of handcuffs. The deputy arrested McDowell on charges that he attacked a corrections officer four months ago. During the beating, McDowell allegedly gave the officer a concussion and broke his nose.

Read more from our news partner the Times Free Press.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.