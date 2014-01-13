Judge sends Red Bank arson-homicide to grand jury

Working together for you

A 33-year-old Red Bank man will now face a grand jury on charges that an apartment fire police allege he set killed a 51-year-old man.

Following a hearing today in Red Bank City Court, city Judge Johnny Houston found enough evidence to send arson and criminal homicide charges against Christopher Wehunt to the Hamilton County Grand Jury for a likely indictment.

Wehunt has been in custody on a $750,000 bond since the Thanksgiving Day incident.

