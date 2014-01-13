Judge sends Red Bank arson-homicide to grand jury - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Working together for you

Judge sends Red Bank arson-homicide to grand jury

Posted: Updated:
By Chattanooga Times Free Press
Bio
Connect
Biography
RED BANK, TN (Times Free Press) -

A 33-year-old Red Bank man will now face a grand jury on charges that an apartment fire police allege he set killed a 51-year-old man.

Following a hearing today in Red Bank City Court, city Judge Johnny Houston found enough evidence to send arson and criminal homicide charges against Christopher Wehunt to the Hamilton County Grand Jury for a likely indictment.

Wehunt has been in custody on a $750,000 bond since the Thanksgiving Day incident.

Read more on this story from our partners at the Times Free Press.

We're working together for you.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.