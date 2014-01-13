Weston Wamp puts in bid for Congress - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Weston Wamp puts in bid for Congress

Posted: Updated:
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

Chattanooga businessman Weston Wamp has officially announced his plans to run for Congress.

The 26-year-old will challenge two-term incumbent Chuck Fleischman for Tennessee's third district in the August primary.

Wamp, the son of former Congressman Zach Wamp,was defeated by Fleischmann in 20-012.

Wamp tells Channel-3 his campaign offers a choice to fatigued voters, "At a time when congress is so unpopular as it is, and people are so uncertain about the future.  Choice at the ballot box"

The Fleischmann campaign responded Monday by saying Wamp's campaign announcement comes as no surprise. Saying in part: he never stopped running after the 2012 election - except for the few months he thought about running in another Tennessee congressional district.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.