Grundy Co. man sentenced to 10 yrs in connection with shoot-out

A Gruetli-Laager man will spend 10 years in prison in connection with a shoot-out with police.

Forty-six-year-old Russell Wayne Smith pleaded guilty in October 2013 to a federal grand jury indictment charging him of being a felon in possession of a firearm.



The investigation began when Smith, who had escaped from the Grundy County Jail, was found by Grundy County Sheriff's Office deputies and fled from the scene, first on an all-terrain vehicle and then on foot. Deputies pursued Smith through a heavily wooded area and spotted him pointing a rifle in their direction. The deputies fired upon Smith hitting him at least twice. When he was apprehended he had two loaded firearms in his possession. Smith had previously been convicted of several felony offenses.



