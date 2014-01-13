Grundy Co. man sentenced to 10 yrs in connection with shoot-out - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Grundy Co. man sentenced to 10 yrs in connection with shoot-out

Posted: Updated:

A Gruetli-Laager man will spend 10 years in prison in connection with a shoot-out with police.

Forty-six-year-old Russell Wayne Smith pleaded guilty in October 2013 to a federal grand jury indictment charging him of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The investigation began when Smith, who had escaped from the Grundy County Jail, was found by Grundy County Sheriff's Office deputies and fled from the scene, first on an all-terrain vehicle and then on foot.  Deputies pursued Smith through a heavily wooded area and spotted him pointing a rifle in their direction.  The deputies fired upon Smith hitting him at least twice.  When he was apprehended he had two loaded firearms in his possession.  Smith had previously been convicted of several felony offenses.          
 

 

       
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.